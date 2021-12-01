Sandra Bullock doesn't want to be in Magic Mike 3 so as not to upstage Channing Tatum
"All eyes are gonna be on this," the Oscar winner jokes. "It's all gonna be on mama."
Channing Tatum may have bumped-and-grinded his way into our hearts and late-night fantasies over the years, but he ain't got nothin' on Sandra Bullock — and that's according to Sandra Bullock.
At the premiere of her new film The Unforgivable, the Oscar-winning actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of reteaming with Tatum, her costar in The Lost City, for the recently announced Magic Mike's Last Dance.
"He's doing a lot of asking for me to come on board with my skills in the stripping world, which are… they're world-renowned," Bullock quipped. "I don't know if I wanna do it and take the attention away. Channing needs that moment, and if I step on stage, you know what's gonna happen, it's like, all eyes are gonna be on this. It's all gonna be on mama."
While Bullock admitted that she was joking — "In my world, that's what would happen. All eyes would just shift off of Channing and onto me, and they would stay" — we say why not stack this tertiary Magic Mike with esteemed, award-winning actresses up to the gills?
Let's get Helen Mirren as the owner of a rival all-male revue, Viola Davis getting away with murdering the dance floor, Julianne Moore just showing up. The possibilities are endless!
