A lot has been said about the purple sequined jumpsuit Sandra Bullock wears for much of her new action-adventure romp The Lost City, but according to the star, it was her footwear that made traipsing through the jungle a tad uncomfortable.

"Everyone asks about the jumpsuit, and I'm like, 'Don't ask about the jumpsuit. It was the heels that about killed me,'" she revealed during EW's Around the Table with co-director-writers Adam and Aaron Nee and fellow cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, and Patti Harrison.

In the film, her romance novelist character Loretta is on her latest book tour when she gets kidnapped by a spoiled and narcissistic billionaire (Radcliffe), who promptly brings her to a jungle island in search of the lost treasure featured in her novel. In other words, there wasn't really any time for her to change into something more appropriate for a wild adventure, but that didn't stop the Nee brothers from trying to write an easier shoe into the film.

The Lost City Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in 'The Lost City' | Credit: Kimberley French/Paramount

"I knew I couldn't complain because you guys always tried to get a flat shoe version into the script and I was like, 'Nope, it's got to be the heels,'" Bullock said. "And I knew at that point that I couldn't complain, so I just suffered in silence in the corner. But I think it totally worked. Climbing the side of a cliff wouldn't have been funny had I been in sneakers."

Still, the Nee brothers were impressed when Bullock refused their offers to change things. "I learned a lot actually from that because it really was funnier. You were correct," Adam said, to which Bullock added, "There's nothing funny about someone who's comfortable."

The Lost City, which also stars Channing Tatum and features a cameo from Brad Pitt, is in theaters now. Watch the full roundtable with the Nee brothers and cast above.

