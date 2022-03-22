The only reason anyone could've possibly enjoyed the 1997 movie sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control, according to Sandra Bullock: "Were you high?"

Partnered with costar Daniel Radcliffe for an interview pegged to their new movie The Lost City, the 57-year-old posed the question to a TooFab journalist who admitted that, as a kid, he enjoyed the action-adventure film — which the Oscar-winning star said she's "embarrassed" to have made 25 years ago.

"I have one that no one came around to, and I'm still embarrassed that I was in, it's called Speed 2, and I'm very vocal about it. Makes no sense: slow boat, slowly going towards an island," Bullock said when asked to recall a regrettable movie among her filmography. "That's one that I wished I hadn't done, and no fans came around that I know of, except for you. I'm glad you enjoyed it."

Radcliffe attempted to save the moment by telling Bullock he felt there was a "quiet cult" of support for the movie, though Bullock hilariously jumped in to correct him.

"Very quiet, like, amongst maybe five people," she continued, referencing the interviewer in front of them: "Him and the other four 12-year-olds that were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island."

Sandra Bullock says she wishes she hadn't made 'Speed 2'

Helmed by Jan de Bont, Speed 2 picked up after the events of the first film, when the central couple Annie (Bullock) and Alex (Jason Patric) are forced to thwart a villain's (Willem Dafoe) plot to hijack their luxury ship and crash it into an oil tanker in Caribbean. It followed the success of de Bont's first film, which made $350 million at the global box office in 1994 with Bullock and Keanu Reeves in the lead roles as they steered a Los Angeles bus that was rigged with a speed-triggered bomb.

Reeves ultimately spoke about his decision not to return for the sequel in a 2021 interview on The Graham Norton Show.

"At the time, I didn't respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn't right," he said.

Watch Bullock discuss Speed 2 in the video above.

