The Lost City costars recount their first meeting at the principal's office over their daughters' drama on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Bullock shared that she met Tatum in the principal's office following some past troubles between her daughter, Laila, 10, and the Magic Mike actor's daughter, Everly, 8, while on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, noting that their playground predicaments are behind them.

"We have two very, very strong-willed little girls that, you know, at that young age were very much buttin' heads," Tatum explained. The costars said they'd often gets calls from the preschool, both hoping that neither of their daughters initiated the drama.

"Of all the people — of all the people! — to fight with their daughter!" Tatum quipped. After one particular altercation, the school proposed an exercise in kindness: "The challenge was, 'Who could be the nicest to the other one?'" Bullock said. "So they were bringing each other Dixie cups of water."

Bullock and Tatum previously mentioned their daughters' preschool beef in their New York Times profile alongside Lost City costar Daniel Radcliffe earlier this month, noting that the troubles stemmed from Laila and Everly "trying to alpha the other one out."

"I've blocked it all out," Tatum said of the debacle, while Bullock added, "There's some PTSD attached to it." She added that filming their comedy action film helped patch things up between the two: "That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date," Bullock said. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."

The Lost City Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in 'The Lost City' | Credit: Kimberley French/Paramount

The two star in directors Aaron and Adam Nee's latest action comedy The Lost City, centered on a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who gets swept up into a kooky jungle adventure after an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) kidnaps her to find an ancient city's treasure, featured in her latest novel. Her handsome cover model (Tatum) sets off on a mission to save her.

In EW's newest Around the Table, the cast and crew — including Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, and Patti Harrison — called shooting in the Dominican Republic jungles "a crazy, zany time," recalling the stunts that Radcliffe did on set. "I think Adam and I thought, 'Oh no, we've just gotten Daniel here and we're going to throw him in the ocean,'" Aaron said, while Bullock quipped, "And now, we're going to kill him."

Watch Bullock and Tatum's Late Late Show interview in full above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.