Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt are back together after The Lost City, and instead of running through jungles, they are facing a horde of assassins.

Bullock finally shows her face in the latest trailer for Bullet Train as Maria Beetle, the handler of trained killer Ladybug (Pitt). She tasks him with retrieving a briefcase from a high-speed train in Japan and getting off before the next stop. Things get complicated when Ladybug realizes there's a bunch of other assassins on this locomotive, and some of them have ties to his past.

"There's something else going on here," Maria Beetle reasons.

The trailer unpacks a lot more of the story, which is based on the high-selling novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka. (The book was published in English as Bullet Train.)

Maria dubs Pitt's character Ladybug ironically. He's anything but lucky. So, when everything goes wrong on his mission, he takes it as par for the course. After lifting the briefcase, he encounters a man named Wolf (Bad Bunny), a killer that hails from a previous job he did at "the wedding." He then realizes the two guys guarding the briefcase are Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry), who he remembers from a stint in Bolivia.

Ladybug then realizes that, waiting for him at the end of the line, is the White Death, an army of assassins led by Michael Shannon's character.

Bullet Train, Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock appears as Maria Beetle, the handler of assassin Ladybug (Brad Pitt), in 'Bullet Train.' | Credit: Sony

"The movie, in a sense, is a meditation on fate, things you can't control, and how you impact somebody's life halfway around the world and you don't even realize it," director David Leitch previously explained to EW. "All of these crazy characters are connected in ways they don't really understand yet. It all comes to fruition in the end."

Joey King, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, and Karen Fukuhara also appear in the film, which will open in theaters Aug. 5.

Watch the trailer above.

