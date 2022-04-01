Pulp Fiction stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman reunite for new film The Kill Room

Fresh off their Pulp Fiction reunion at the Oscars, Jackson and Thurman are working together again on a film about an assassin who becomes an art world sensation.

The duo is set to star in The Kill Room, a new movie from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone about an assassin who accidentally becomes an art world sensation via a money-laundering scheme, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the protagonist sounds similar to Jules Winnfield, Jackson's character from the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film that netted him an Oscar nomination, this time Jackson will play the hired gun's boss, with Thurman playing an art dealer.

Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and John Travolta speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards. | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Production for the darkly comedic crime thriller will begin this spring in New Jersey and New York, with Yale Productions' Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes producing the project with Paone, Thurman, Anne Clements from Idiot Savant Pictures, and Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment.

"Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, is beyond my wildest dreams," said Paone, who is best known for her work at Funny or Die, and for her feature directorial debut, Friendsgiving, starring Malin Akerman and Kat Dennings. "Every moment they're on screen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions."

Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson at a 2007 event. | Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock