Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori join cast of Scream 6

The latest cast members join the slasher franchise along with the previously announced Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere and Dermot Mulroney, among others.

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving is ready for an appointment with Ghostface. EW has confirmed that Weaving and Tony Revolori have both joined the cast of the sixth Scream movie. Weaving's other previous movies include Mayhem and Bill & Ted Face the Music, while Revolori is known for his appearances in The Grand Budapest Hotel and the Spider-Man franchise. Weaving's breakout film Ready or Not was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who oversaw this year's Scream and are also directing the new movie.

Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori join 'Scream 6' | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Scream 6 is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the same duo responsible for this year's installment. The new film's executive producers include Williamson and Chad Villella, who is Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's partner in the Radio Silence creative collective.

The latest movie in the slasher film franchise "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." All other plot details are being kept under wraps for now.

The sixth Scream film is scheduled for a March 31, 2023 theatrical release.

News of Weaving and Revolori's casting was first reported by Bloody Disgusting.

