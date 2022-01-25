Sam Raimi found his Spider-Man stars 'delightful to watch' in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The original Spider-Man director recently said watching his stars Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina in Spider-Man: No Way Home was "refreshing."

Mega-blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home finally got the seal of approval from one of the most important figures in the web-slinger's cinematic universe.

Sam Raimi, the director of the first three Spider-Man films Sony Pictures made, recently shared his opinion with Variety on the most recent Marvel Studios film, which brought back his Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina.

"I love No Way Home and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level," says Raimi. "And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me."

UK- Oz The Great And Powerful premiere in London Director Sam Raimi at a film premiere. | Credit: Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, which lasted from 2002 to 2007, featuring Maguire as the titular superhero, Dafoe as his nemesis the Green Goblin, and Molina as Doctor Octopus, shattered box office records, and even won an Oscar. Similarly, No Way Home, which brings those characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a multiverse-shattering spell, is currently the fourth-highest grossing domestic release of all time with $721 million.

Bringing things full circle, Raimi himself has also been brought back to the MCU, with his next film being Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is coming to theaters on May 6, 2022.