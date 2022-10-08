The films of Sam Raimi, ranked

15. Oz: The Great and Powerful (2013)

In the early 2010s, studios were eager to capitalize on the surprising success of Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, which resulted in an onslaught of CGI-heavy reimaginings of fairy tales and children's stories. Oz: The Great and Powerful ranks among the worst of them, with a needlessly convoluted plot, irritating characters, and ugly, flat-looking digital environments.

There's one promising, delightfully Raimian sequence near the beginning, in which a tornado hurls a barrage of circus debris at the eponymous magician (James Franco) and whisks him away to L. Frank Baum's iconic fantasy world, where he tumbles down a waterfall and encounters bizarre wildlife. The whole sequence feels like an immersive theme park ride, and it's the only moment where the movie lives up to its potential, combining the director's knack for energetic suspense with the magic and wonder of the original Wizard of Oz.

Despite solid efforts from Rachel Weisz, Mila Kunis, and Michelle Williams, the rest of the movie is a chore to endure, largely thanks to Franco's bafflingly low-energy performance.

