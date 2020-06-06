Timothy Spall asks Sam Neill to pose nude in Jurassic Park star's latest lockdown film

The short film The Unbearable Artist riffs on Spall's penchant for playing painters (the actor has portrayed English brush-users J.M.W. Turner and L.S. Lowry in recent years) and finds the actor trying to convince a reluctant Neill to pose naked for him as part of his preparation to essay the role of (fictional) artist Richmond Brisket, "one of the leading members of the Pubist movement." On Twitter, Neill jokes that the short film has already been hailed as "Pornographic" by British tabloid The Sun.