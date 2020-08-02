Sam Neill will 'face off' against dinosaurs again this week for Jurassic World: Dominion

Sam Neill has spent the last few months entertaining us with his delightful home-made quarantine videos. But the New Zealand actor has revealed on Twitter that he is returning to his day job. Specifically, Neill is about the start work reprising his Jurassic Park character of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion.

"Hold onto your hats — gettin' my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again," wrote Neill. "Best yet. Excited and terrified — these things will kill ya."

Neill's costar Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed in June that shooting on the Colin Trevorrow-directed film would resume shortly after being halted in March because of the coronavirus.

"What feels really right about it," Howard said on the EW Live SiriusXM show, "is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, with the key crew members and just us consistently being like, 'Okay, how are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?’ and not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health."

Last month, the actress shared images of bruises she had received while shooting the film.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release on June 21, 2021.