Watch Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose in trailer for action-thriller SAS: Red Notice

In the film, Heughan plays Tom Buckingham, a suspended special forces operator, who is taking Dr. Sophie Hart (Hannah John-Kamen) from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, heavily armed mercenaries, led by Grace Lewis (Rose), seize control of it and hold everyone hostage. Grace threatens to blow up the Channel Tunnel and declare economic war on a government that has its fair share of secrets to keep. Unarmed and cut off from his counter-terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.