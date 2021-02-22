Watch Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose in trailer for action-thriller SAS: Red Notice
Film costars Hannah John-Kamen, Andy Serkis, and Tom Wilkinson.
Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose are choo-choo-choosing to join the train-thriller genre in the movie SAS: Red Notice.
In the film, Heughan plays Tom Buckingham, a suspended special forces operator, who is taking Dr. Sophie Hart (Hannah John-Kamen) from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, heavily armed mercenaries, led by Grace Lewis (Rose), seize control of it and hold everyone hostage. Grace threatens to blow up the Channel Tunnel and declare economic war on a government that has its fair share of secrets to keep. Unarmed and cut off from his counter-terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.
SAS: Red Notice costars Andy Serkis, Tom Wilkinson, Noel Clarke, and Umbrella Academy actor Tom Hopper. The film is written by Laurence Malkin and directed by Magnus Martens. SAS: Red Notice is based on the book Red Notice by Andy McNab. The movie opens on March 16.
Exclusively watch the trailer for SAS: Red Notice and see the film's poster, below.
