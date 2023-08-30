It's a cruel summer, indeed.

The first teaser trailer for Saltburn, Promising Young Woman Oscar winner Emerald Fennell's hotly anticipated sophomore outing, is here. The footage promises a lavish thriller of desire, privilege, and excess.

Featuring shots of decadent wealth, wild parties, and ominous threats, the trailer introduces The Banshees of Inisherin Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, a student at Oxford University who is struggling to fit in when he finds himself sucked into the orbit of the charismatic and uber-wealthy Felix Catton (Euphoria's Jacob Elordi). When Felix invites Oliver to visit his eccentric family's massive estate, the titular Saltburn, it becomes quite clear this is not a summer that Oliver will soon forget.

Oliver's status, or lack thereof, is telegraphed in the teaser's opening moments when he gets subtly ribbed for wearing a rented tux, and later again when Oliver tells Felix that home means something very different to both of them. Quick flashes of increasingly sinister images ratchet up the sense that everything is not as it seems at Saltburn, which is underscored by the seemingly innocuous warning to Oliver, "This place — it's not for you."

Saltburn Barry Keoghan as Oliver and Archie Madekwe as Farleigh in 'Saltburn' | Credit: Courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios

Saltburn Jacob Elordi as Felix in 'Saltburn' | Credit: Courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios

Written, directed, and produced by Fennell — who previously took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman — Saltburn is set in the UK in the mid-2000s. In addition to Keoghan and Elordi, the film also stars Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant as Felix's parents, and Alison Oliver as his sister. Archie Madekwe, seen this year as the lead of Gran Turismo, and Carey Mulligan, who starred in Promising Young Woman, round out the cast. MRC Film and LuckyChap Entertainment produced the thriller.

Saltburn will play the fall festival circuit, including the Telluride Film Festival. It will also be the opener for the 67th BFI London Film Festival before the Amazon and MGM release ultimately hits theaters on Nov. 24.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.