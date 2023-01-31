Salma Hayek got her first ever lap dance from Channing Tatum while filming Magic Mike's Last Dance

No tap dancing around the truth here! Salma Hayek is dishing about receiving her first ever lap dance from Channing Tatum while on the set of Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The actress, who performed scenes of exotic dancing in 1996's From Dusk Till Dawn and 1999's Dogma, explained that it was extremely fun for the tables to be turned for a change while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

"I mean, if you're gonna start somewhere, why not Channing?" she joked. "But you know what? I deserve it! I deserve that it was the best, because I had to play the stripper in so many movies before and now I just got to sit down and enjoy it. I don't take my clothes off."

While Hayek enjoyed the performance, she noted that it was way more "challenging" and "technical" than she originally expected… and, at one point, potentially deadly too. The Eternals star said she was nearly injured during rehearsals when Tatum flipped her upside down and she suddenly lost all sense of direction.

"I went head down [and] almost hit my head," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "He held onto my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not in this moment, so instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants."

Magic Mike's Last Dance Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance.' | Credit: Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

Tatum, however, was less than amused with Hayek's executive decision to save her pants rather than herself. "He's like, 'Put your hands out!'" She said. "And I'm like, no, no, no, no! 'Hold onto my legs!' I'm like no, no, no, until everybody came in and kind of took me away from him."

Once they were both safely upright, Tatum gave her a stern lecture on safety. "He said, 'What's wrong with you?'" Hayek said. "I said, 'What's wrong with me?! You nearly killed me!'"

Magic Mike's Last Dance thrusts into theaters Feb. 10. Watch Hayek discuss the dangerous lap dance in the clip above.

