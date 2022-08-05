Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'

Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you.

The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one of the best collaborators with whom she's joined forces.

Hayek calls the actress-turned-filmmaker "probably the best director I've ever worked with" in a new interview with PEOPLE, adding, "And I worked with some pretty good ones."

"I've always loved her as a director, but I think this might be her best, or one of the best," she said of Without Blood.

Jolie's work behind the camera began in 2011 with the Bosnian war and love story In the Land of Blood and Honey, which she followed with the World War II film Unbroken in 2014. She later teamed with then-husband Brad Pitt for By the Sea in 2015.

2019 Comic-Con - Marvel Studios, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019 Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The revelation means Jolie comes in ahead of Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, who helmed Hayek's recent film The Eternals and frequent collaborators like Rodriguez and Stone.

Hayek appeared in Stone's films Traffic and Savages, while she has worked with Rodriguez on several occasions over the course of her career for projects like Desperado, The Faculty, and Once Upon a Time in Mexico.

Based on the 2002 novel by Alessandro Barico, Without Blood also stars Demián Bichir. The production, which began principal photography in Italy this past June, centers on "universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing," according to a press release. The film does not yet have a premiere date.

