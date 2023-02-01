Sally Field reveals that she turned down The First Wives Club: 'Goldie really wanted me to do it'

Moviegoers were almost treated to a spirited rendition of "You Don't Own Me" — featuring Sally Field.

The actress revealed that Goldie Hawn tried to persuade her to star in the 1996 comedy The First Wives Club, but she turned it down.

"Goldie really wanted me to do it," she told PEOPLE in a new interview published Wednesday. "Maybe it would have been fun, but they were all so musical, and I'm not."

Hawn starred opposite Bette Midler and Diane Keaton in the film, based on Olivia Goldsmith's 1992 novel of the same name, which centered on three divorcées who make a pact to get back at their ex-husbands who left them for younger women. The movie also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Maggie Smith, Stockard Channing, Victor Garber, and Rob Reiner.

Field claimed that it "wouldn't have been the same" with her.

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton in 1996's 'The First Wives Club'

The Academy Award winner also said she turned down the leading role in the 1984 film Romancing the Stone opposite Michael Douglas. "My instinct was there's somebody else out there who's better. And that somebody was Kathleen Turner," Field said. "That long-legged Kathleen, with her husky voice. I mean, she's still breathtakingly good… There's nobody else like her."

Sally Field revealed that she turned down 'The First Wives Club.'

