Here's what a potential actors' strike could mean for the future of film and television.

More than a month after the Writers Guild of America went on strike, the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced that it could very well be joining the picket line next.

On Monday night, SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor of going on strike should they not reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers before their contract expires on June 30. The guild — which represents over 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, stunt performers, and hosts — is demanding fair pay from streaming platforms, high-profile studios, and production companies.

SAG-AFTRA members voted in favor of going on strike

"Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings ALL our concerns for protections and benefits into the now! Bravo SAG-AFTRA, we are in it to win it," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in a statement.

Should SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP not reach an agreement, the strike would become the first actors' walkout in 23 years and delay production on a whole slate of upcoming film and television shows — many of which have already been put on pause due to the writers' strike — even further. (The Directors Guild of America, which will see its contract similarly expire in June, announced that it had reached a tentative deal with AMPTP that will be submitted to its board for approval on June 6.)

Find out what you need to know about the potential strike and its impact below.

What do they want?

The guild is seeking fair compensation for its members amid rising global inflation and the ever-changing world of streaming on platforms like Netflix, Max, Hulu, and more. It is also demanding artificial intelligence protections, better benefit plans, and for the additional costs of self-taped auditions to be covered.

When will it happen?

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will enter negotiations on June 7. Should they fail to reach an agreement before the current contract expires on June 30, the guild will then be empowered to initiate a strike.

What will it impact?

News and broadcasting will not be directly affected by the strike, per the Associated Press. However, all film and television productions that have so far not been affected by the writers' strike will likely be put on hold, causing additional delays. Actors may also not promote projects that have been completed prior to the walkout.

The actors' strike would contribute even further to the delays already created by the writers' strike, which has already caused Marvel's Blade and the fourth Spider-Man film to be put on hold, as well as the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and the Game of Thrones spin-off The Hedge Knight, among others.

