The younger siblings of Sacheen Littlefeather, the late actress and Native American civil rights activist known for taking the stage to decline Marlon Brando's Oscar at the 1973 Academy Awards, are disputing their sister's claims about her heritage.

Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi said Littlefeather, who died earlier this month, was actually not Native American at all in a new investigative report published Saturday in the San Francisco Chronicle.

"It is a fraud," Cruz said.

Orlandi added, "It's disgusting to the heritage of the tribal people. And it's just… insulting to my parents. It's a lie."

Sacheen Littlefeather on stage at AMPAS Presents An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Sacheen Littlefeather | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Throughout her life, Littlefeather claimed both White Mountain Apache and Yaqui Indian heritage. Her sisters, however, told Native American journalist Jacqueline Keeler that they identified as Spanish and that their family had no links to any tribal identity.

During her research into Littlefeather's ancestry, Keeler discovered that the actress was born Maria Louise Cruz to parents Manuel Ybarra Cruz and Gertrude Barnitz in Salinas, Calif., in 1946. Keeler noted, "My review of her father's side of the family tree, where she claimed her Native heritage, found no documented ties between his extended family and any extant Native American nations in the United States."

Orlandi and Cruz maintained that their decision to speak out against their sister — whose nickname was "Deb" — came from a desire to clear their parents' names. Littlefeather told The Berkeley Gazette in 1974 that she grew up in poverty living "in a shack in Salinas," per the Chronicle. She also claimed that her father was abusive.

"My father was deaf and he had lost his hearing at 9 years old through meningitis," Cruz explained. "He was born into poverty. His father, George Cruz, was an alcoholic who was violent and used to beat him. And he was passed to foster homes and family. But my sister Sacheen took what happened to him."

They also denounced Littlefeather's story about how she obtained her last name: "That she danced in front of my father and always wore a feather in her hair, in her head? And that's when my father called her 'Littlefeather'? That's another fantasy."

The sisters, who were not notified of Littlefeather's death nor invited to her funeral, added that they were concerned after seeing their sister "being venerated as a saint" after the Academy officially apologized to her for the "abuse" and "emotional burden" that she carried following her appearance at the awards ceremony in August, just two months before Littlefeather's death.

"Sacheen did not like herself. She didn't like being Mexican," Orlandi said. "So, yes, it was better for her that way to play someone else."

"The best way that I could think of summing up my sister is that she created a fantasy," Cruz added. "She lived in a fantasy, and she died in a fantasy."

