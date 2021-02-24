Sacha Baron Cohen won't make another Borat movie: 'Too dangerous'

Say your goodbyes to Borat Sagdiyev: he's not coming back.

Sacha Baron Cohen revealed to ET that last year's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary Borat: Culture Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan — would be his last.

"It got too dangerous," Baron Cohen told ET's Matt Cohen. "There were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don't want to do that too many times in your life. I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stay with the scripted stuff."

As one of EW's 2020 Entertainers of the Year, Baron Cohen recently revealed that he never once broke character while playing Borat for both films because "it can go very badly. The police will be called." Borat is a fictional Kazakhstani journalist and television personality. In last year's sequel, Borat offers his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) as a bride to Vice President Mike Pence. (Bakalova was so thrilled with the role that she recently told EW that she'd love to do a sequel to the sequel). But it looks like a no go for Baron Cohen.

"You can be physically assaulted. You can even be shot," he says to EW. "I never broke character thought internally, and this is an old thing to talk about since I've never talked about it, is that mentally, while I'm still fully in character to the person that I'm with, I mentally taking notes of things that are useful for the movie. Like a good poker player, you can never reveal to your opponents that what they've said is significant or in any way shocking. Otherwise they're not going to feel comfortable enough to reveal anything else. It's hard for me to talk about process because I've never spoken about it before. There were two things going on. There's the outward impression to the people around me and then there's what is going on inside my brain."

In 2006, Baron Cohen had reportedly said he wouldn't reprise Borat. But the election of Donald Trump is what prompted him to go undercover in character again. "Borat is effective because he is essentially 20 percent more extreme than Trump," Baron Cohen tells EW. "He's 20 percent more misogynistic. He's 20 percent more supportive of white supremacists and 20 percent more enthusiastic about caging children. I mean, maybe the only thing Borat's less enthusiastic about than Trump is having to pay women for sex."

Baron Cohen is favored to earn an Oscar nomination for his role as Abby Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix. Oscar nominations will be announced March 15.

