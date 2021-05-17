Sacha Baron Cohen fights off Borat, Ali G, and his other characters to accept MTV Comedic Genius Award

Sacha Baron Cohen's characters have become so huge that the actor may have lost control of them. On Sunday, when he went to receive the Comedic Genius Award at the Movie & TV Awards, Borat, Ali G, and more of his outrageous alter-egos kept stealing the spotlight.

Borat, who recently got his own sequel, showed up to accept "this cup of gold teeth instead of Sacha Bryan Coil."

Then, the Kazakh reporter was interrupted by Ali G, who described himself as "the original gangster." The character was last seen at the 88th Academy Awards.

The British wanna-be rapper took issue with Borat and said that the only good part of his movie was in the "hotel room when that fly honey in the blue dress was about to be boned by Rudy Julie Andrews." He was, of course, referring to the now-infamous scene when Rudy Giuliani looked like he was up to no good with Maria Bakalova's character.

The actual Sacha Baron Cohen then walked in to kick the two of them out.

After Baron Cohen said he created Ali G, the character argued, "That is typical white privilege, innit? Just like Elvis Presley claiming to create reggae."

With Borat and Ali G finally gone, Baron Cohen got to be serious (well, for a minute). The comedian thanked his fans, saying that this award "is yours. I'd be nothing without you."

He then patted himself on the back for creating nuanced characters who are "sophisticated tools to expose" — and right on cue, Brüno strutted in.

"What's up? Did somebody say they want me to expose my sophisticated tool?" he asked.

Brüno, who appeared in the 2009 mockumentary of the same name, proceeded to offend about every demographic, leading the actor to give up.

"Before anyone else does it, I am officially canceling myself," Baron Cohen announced. "I was actually really looking forward to this after losing at the Oscars." (He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Adapted Screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.)

And before Bruno could finish dedicating his "MTV Nobel Prize," Admiral General Aladeen arrived to put a kibosh on the whole event.