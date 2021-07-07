Ryan Reynolds shares first look at Christmas movie with Will Ferrell, and makes playful jab at Apple

With only 171 days to go until Christmas, Ryan Reynolds has revealed the first photo from Spirited, his upcoming Apple Original movie with Will Ferrell. Production on the film recently began in Boston.

"Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie!" Reynolds tweeted, jokingly throwing shade at the fact that the still shows the actor wearing distinct Apple Earpods, before taking a dig at the iOS operating system. "Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds..."

Directed by Sean Anders, who's also writing the film alongside John Morris (Daddy's Home, Daddy's Home 2), Spirited is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story A Christmas Carol. Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani are also set to star in the film.

Currently, no release date has been set but according to Boston.com, production on Spirited is scheduled to take place from early July to late October.

Reynolds recently joined TikTok via a lip-synched rendition of "I Swear," a nod to his role in the 2005 rom-com Just Friends. His debut on the app gives fans another way to interact with the actor and businessman, but fans hoping to see some behind-the-scenes action from his newest film might not want to get too excited. After all, Reynolds did caption his video with, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."