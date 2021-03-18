Ryan Reynolds finally watched Green Lantern for the first time — and live-tweeted it

Green Lantern type Movie

Ryan Reynolds just did something he's never done before: actually watch his superhero film Green Lantern.

That's right — in honor of St. Patrick's Day, the Deadpool actor took the opportunity to shamelessly plug his gin company, Aviation Gin, while live-tweeting himself watching the film, which was a critical and commercial flop when it was released in 2011.

Fans couldn't easily watch along with the star though, because as he pointed out, "it's apparently the only f—ing movie in existence that's not streaming anywhere so you're SOL if you want to watch along."

Reynolds didn't let this deter him though. Among his musings from the live tweet are gems such as "I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch" and "I swear I'm drinking to Grammy winner and international ambassador of joy, @TaikaWaititi. Not to numb any pain I might be in."

He called out some of the film's superhero tropes, tweeting, "Oh boy. Tragic childhood flashback sequence killing a beloved parent. Designed to instill a level of depth and hard fought empathy for our hero. Disney perfected this move."

And, naturally, he gave his wife and costar Blake Lively a shoutout, too.

Along the way, he also shared some jokey anecdotes from his time on set and his thoughts on various cast members. And in the end, he learned a valuable lesson.

"Maybe it's the Aviation Gin talking, but #GreenLantern was nothing to fear," he wrote. "Hundreds of incredible crew and cast members did amazing work — and while it's not perfect, it ain't a tragedy. Next time I won't wait a decade to watch."

