Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolls Hugh Jackman on his wedding anniversary: 'Hang in there, Deb'

There isn’t any time that’s off-limits for Ryan Reynolds to make a dig at Hugh Jackman — even on the Wolverine star’s wedding anniversary.

On Friday, Jackman, 51, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate his 24th wedding anniversary to wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better,” the actor captioned a throwback image of him and his wife. “I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24”

Reynolds used the anniversary post as an opportunity to continue his hilarious feud with Jackson. “Hang in there, Deb,” Reynolds, 43, teased in the comments section as first captured by Comments by Celebs.

For years now, Jackman and Reynolds have been feuding over the Deadpool star’s insistence that Jackman revives his Wolverine character so they can appear in a movie together.

In December, Reynolds took a jab at his friend when he appeared on TV in Jackman’s native Australia. “He’s just an evil person,” Reynolds joked of Jackman on Today Show Australia. “I mean, you guys have all been duped. You think he’s this benevolent ambassador to your country. People don’t realize he’s from Winnipeg, Canada.”

Reynolds added, “Truth hurts sometimes, it makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman’s a fraud!”

His comment came after Jackman tried to hijack Reynolds’ then-upcoming movie Free Guy by photoshopping himself into one of the movie’s posters. “A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool,” Jackman wrote.

After sparring with each other for years, Reynolds and Jackman announced on their respective social media accounts in early 2019 that their friendly feud had come to an end.

As a way to mend their “broken relationship,” the actors revealed their plans to make ads for each other’s companies — Reynolds owns Aviation Gin, while Jackman is the creator of Laughing Man Coffee — and of course, each expected to out-do the other.

“Official truce with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds wrote alongside a black and white shot of the pair smiling as they shook hands. “As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait!”

Jackman shared the same photo but he captioned his post with, “Official truce! I’m going to make the most amazing ad for Aviation Gin. And, look forward to seeing what @Vancityreynolds comes up with in return.”

