Ryan Reynolds thanks Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and more stars for Free Guy cameos

He got by with a little help from his friends.

Free Guy (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Now that some of those superstar Free Guy cameos are all over social media, Ryan Reynolds has clearly deemed it a spoiler-safe time to offer public thank you's to some of the many actors who performed cameos in his film, including former Captain America Chris Evans.

"This movie is about friendship," Reynolds captioned the star-studded slideshow. "And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don't have photos of everyone, here's to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy 👕"

Tatum and Evans' pics appear to have been taken on the set of Free Guy, while we'll venture to guess the others are from Reynolds' own (fanboy) archives.

EW recently got the skinny from director Shawn Levy on how several of the cameo-ing actors entered the Free Guy mix, including Evans, who came aboard while the actor was filming his Apple TV+ show Defending Jacob.

"I recall Chris being like, 'Well, I'm really busy, but if you can get me in and out in like 10 minutes, sure. Why not?'" Levy told Romano.

Evans' cameo involved sneaking the actor into a restaurant, where there were black coverings on the windows to keep it extra quiet.

"Chris rolled up, we walked him right into his seat in front of the camera, shot him, hugged it out, and he was on his way in less than 10," Levy said.

Krasinski, Johnson, and Jackman were among the actors who lent their vocal talents to the film.

"While we were editing the movie, we realized that there were several characters who were either in masks or [had] concealed faces or [were] behind a doorway or in a silhouette," Levy told EW of how the idea for voice cameos began. "We started with Hugh Jackman, who's a mutual friend of both of ours."

Over the weekend, Reynolds said Disney was greenlighting a second installment of the film, which follows Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller/non-player character in a video game, who goes to war against the game creator to save his friends from being deleted.

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," he tweeted.

Free Guy took the top spot at the box office over the weekend.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: