Ryan Reynolds teases Mortal Kombat fans by posing as Johnny Cage

Are you ready for more Mortal Kombat? The newest film adaptation of the popular video-game franchise ended with a tease that more could come in the future. Though defeated for now, the evil tyrant Shang Tsung (Chin Han) declared that he was not done trying to conquer Earth, and would return not just with warriors but with armies. Earth's defenders, in turn, started to prepare for future battles by setting out to look for Mortal Kombat fighters who hadn't yet appeared in the film — namely, the great Johnny Cage.

So who better to play Johnny Cage, himself a pastiche of action-movie stars like Jean Claude Van Damme, than Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds? Many fans on Twitter thought it sounded like a slam-dunk casting choice, and it didn't take long for Reynolds to hear about it. Currently in the midst of a promotional campaign for Mint Mobile cell phone plans, Reynolds combined the two streams into a perfect piece of online content: A video-game style rendering of himself dressed as Cage, fighting for "Mint" against "Big Wireless."

"What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021's best cell phone plan? Finish 'em!!" Reynolds tweeted, invoking the iconic phrase that precedes a finishing move in Mortal Kombat.

There has not yet been official confirmation of a Mortal Kombat sequel, but the movie's own narrative certainly planned for one, and grabbing the no. 1 box office slot isn't too shabby even in a pandemic.