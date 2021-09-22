Ryan Reynolds reacts charitably to Gerard Butler saying he doesn't watch his movies

The Free Guy star used the slight to spotlight the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Ryan Reynolds is responding in the best way possible to Gerard Butler's casual diss.

On Tuesday, the Free Guy star commented on Butler's big reveal that he hadn't heard of his most recent movie, nor does he watch Reynolds' films in general.

"Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what Free Guy is?" Reynolds jokingly captioned an Instagram post comprised of a screenshot of a People article about Butler's comments, and also a tweet from Reynolds about supporting the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

"Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf?" he added. "*Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance."

Reynolds later confirmed on Twitter that he will match all donations up to $1 million, split between the NCAAP's Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the ACLU through Oct. 8.

It was back in early September, during an interview about his upcoming movie Copshop that Butler made the comment about Reynolds' movies.

Ryan Reynolds; Gerard Butler Credit: Visual China Group via Getty Images; Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

"I actually don't know what Free Guy is," the Scottish actor said. When Alexis Louder, Butler's Copshop co-star enlightened him, Butler responded: "Oh sh— is it?… I don't watch Ryan Reynolds movies."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.