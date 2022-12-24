"Just seemed like the right thing to do."

Yes, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer really got Nickelback to cover a song from Spirited

The Deadpool actor revealed on Friday that he and his costars enlisted Nickelback to record a cover of the hit musical's song "Unredeemable" in celebration of it becoming the most-watched Apple TV+ movie ever.

Before the performance, Reynolds called the track a major "turning point" in the film, which is based on Charles Dickens' novel A Christmas Carol.

"It's an emotional anthem about whether humanity can overcome our mistakes. And I hope we can," he said. "So, Merry Christmas, everyone. Let's be kind to each other. Also, ladies and gentlemen… Nickelback."

As it turns out, Nickelback was fully on board to lean into the festive spirit — and poke a little fun at themselves and Reynolds along the way, too. The music video is filled with nods to their now-infamous 2005 hit "Photograph" as the band rocks out surrounded by a collection of floating photo frames that feature images of Nickelback, scenes from Spirited, and even one of Reynolds in his role as Green Lantern.

At the end, lead singer Chad Kroeger even recreates the music video's highly memed moment in which he holds up a frame — this time showcasing an image of Ferrell and Reynolds holding hands in the film — before pointing and smiling.

"Will, @OctaviaSpencer and I are so grateful for the love everyone's shown #Spirited. So we asked @Nickelback to sing Unredeemable," Reynolds captioned the video on social media. "Just seemed like the right thing to do."

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in "Spirited," premiering November 18, 2022 on Apple TV+. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in 'Spirited' | Credit: Claire Folger/Apple TV+

This isn't the first time Reynolds has expressed his spiritual connection to Nickelback since the release of Spirited. In November, he described himself as "somewhere between Bing Crosby and Nickelback" after the Spirited soundtrack, which features his crooning, charted on iTunes.

And Reynolds isn't the only cast member giving Nickelback love. Spencer, who plays the character Kimberly, commented, "Love it!!!!!!!"

To which the group replied, "Thank you! We loved you in the movie!!!"

