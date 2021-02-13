Ryan Reynolds marks fifth anniversary of Deadpool with jokey 'lost' letter to a fan

'Can you imagine if DP was with the MCU at Disney?'

How time flies... and how times change.

It's now been five years since Deadpool first hit theaters — on Feb. 12, 2016 — bringing Ryan Reynolds' take on the Merc with a Mouth to mass audiences, and Reynolds naturally did not let the occasion pass without comment.

"Five years later, I'm still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed," the actor wrote on Twitter Saturday morning, alongside photos of a fan letter and his "response." "Holds up. Mostly," Reynolds added.

Of course, upon closer examination, it's clear the reply is no lost artifact, in keeping with Reynolds' (and Deadpool's) prankish spirit. "Thanks for all the kind words in your letter," it begins. "I'm feeling really good about how Deadpool has been received so far, and yes, I'm glad we got to make it our way. Can you imagine if DP was with the MCU at Disney? Hahahahahahah. As for sequels, there'll be plenty. Expect them every two years like clockwork!"

Bob's Burgers writers Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux were recently tapped to write the script for a third Deadpool film, following 2018's Deadpool 2, which introduced Josh Brolin as the time-traveling Cable.

You can read Reynolds' full "letter" above.