Ryan Reynolds in talks for Netflix's live-action Dragon's Lair video game adaptation

Image zoom Woohae Cho/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds is sticking with video games when it comes to his next live-action feature adaptation.

The actor is in talks to star in and produce Netflix's Dragon's Lair film based on the '80s arcade game.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported this news, Netflix has closed a deal to pick up the rights to the game after almost a year of negotiations. Dan and Kevin Hageman (The Lego Movie, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) will write the script with Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Don Bluth, Gary Goldman, and Jon Pomeroy set as producers with Reynolds.

Dragon's Lair was one of the most popular arcade games back in the '80s, with then-cutting edge animation from Bluth. The plot followed a knight named Dirk the Daring whose mission is to rescue Princess Daphne from an evil dragon named Singe the wizard Mordroc.

This is Reynolds' second live-action video game feature, with Free Guy currently slated for a July release. Dragon's Lair is also Reynolds' third outing with Netflix after Michael Bay's 6 Underground and the upcoming action film Red Notice. He will be seen next in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

Related content: