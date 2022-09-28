Watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman explain how Wolverine is still alive in Deadpool 3 (well, sorta)

After making their surprise announcement yesterday that Wolverine will be returning in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman know that you might be a little excited and a lot confused right now. But don't worry, they're here to help.

The longtime pals shared a hilarious new video on Twitter Wednesday that featured them addressing any and all timeline concerns about their upcoming film before it hits theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

"I had a lot of questions. I'm sure you had a lot of questions, but rest assured, we're going to answer them right now," Jackman says in the clip. "Like, for example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan?"

As it turns out, there's actually a very simple solution to the problem. "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that," Reynolds explains. "What actually happens in our film is…"

However, before Reynolds and Jackman can share any major plot points, Wham's 1984 feel-good hit "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" interrupts them, playing loudly over their conversation.

As for what they talked about? Well, according to Reynold's caption, the pair dabbled a bit in "1) Timeline questions 2) Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not." Jackman simply called it: "Some answers-ish."

And, even without audio, they still tease what appears to be an epic (and undoubtedly gory) brawl between the pair as Reynolds mimes stabbing Jackman, while Jackman sticks his claws straight into the top of Reynolds' head. As the song cuts, Reynolds can be heard cheering, "Thank you, Kevin Feige!"

Reynolds' Deadpool character has frequently poked fun at both Jackman and Wolverine throughout his past two films. During an end-credits scene in 2018's Deadpool 2, the Merc with a Mouth revisited the pair's battle in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and hinted at a potential reunion.

"Look, eventually, you're going to hang up the claws and it's going to make a lot of people very sad," Deadpool joked at the time. "But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again. And when he does, say yes. Love you."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: