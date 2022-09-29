Now this is the Marvel crossover event the world truly needed.

Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 wasn't the only thing revealed in videos shared by star Ryan Reynolds earlier this week.

Eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that the clips seemed to be filmed at a very familiar location. In particular, Swifties recognized the staircase, color and the overall size and layout of the bookcase behind Reynolds in the clip matches that seen in Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film, which the singer-songwriter wrote and directed herself.

All Too Well and Deadpool connection book shelf Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Twitter; Taylor Swift/YouTube

When Reynolds moves to the kitchen, the detailing on the fridge and window in the background appear to be the same as the one in All Too Well, when the characters played by Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien are dancing 'round the kitchen in the refrigerator light.

All Too Well and Deadpool connection Kitchen Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Twitter; Taylor Swift/YouTube

And, at a few points in the short film, Sink and O'Brien are both pictured near a stained glass door with what appears to be a crown detailing on it. And though the door doesn't appear in the videos that Reynolds posted, his wife, Blake Lively, shared a photo of the two of them with him in his Deadpool suit (which he is wearing in the video) in front of the same window.

All Too Well and Deadpool connection Front Door Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Twitter; Taylor Swift/YouTube

So what does it all mean? Swift and Lively and Reynolds have all been close friends for many years, with Lively even making her directorial debut with the music video to Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me." The Deadpool video and Swift's short film sharing a filming location is probably nothing more than a favor between friends, or a fun coincidence for the most discerning of fans, but with Reynolds' penchant for teasing and Swift's longtime use of Easter eggs and hidden hints, who knows?

Additional reporting by Jess Leon.

