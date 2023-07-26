Reynolds marked Bullock's latest trip around the sun by posting a clip from The Proposal showing off their birthday suits.

Deadpool and Gracie Hart have history. Or rather, Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock do.

The ALF-reviving actor wished Bullock a happy birthday Wednesday by calling back to their 2009 rom-com The Proposal, in which Reynolds played a put-upon assistant coerced into marrying his hard-charging boss (Bullock) so she doesn't get deported to Canada.

That film also had a memorable nude scene, which Reynolds used to mark the Oscar-winning actress' latest trip around the sun.

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in 'The Proposal' Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in 'The Proposal' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock," Reynolds wrote in an Instagram post featuring the revealing scene. "For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

The scene sees Bullock's character slip after getting out of the shower. She falls into the arms of Reynold's character, who just stripped naked after a run.

Bullock previously addressed the scene on the About Last Night podcast, and despite Reynolds' joke about intimacy coordinators, his costar said she felt a sense of "camaraderie and safety" while filming.

"We had a closed set, which means no one's allowed to be on there, just hair and makeup coming in to fluff and hide," Bullock recalled. "Ryan and I have these flesh-colored things stuck to our privates, my hair is strategically over the nipples, and Ryan's little — not little at all! It's just whatever's there, and I don't know because I didn't see it, didn't look!"

She continued: "We couldn't really move. Then I hear [director] Anne Fletcher from the darkness go, 'Ryan, we can see your ball sack!' I'm like, 'Oh God!' because you want to look down, but I'm like, 'Don't look down. Don't look down.' And you're like, 'Should I help? No. Not helping.' … I was like, 'Anne, there's a way to present that information.'"

Clearly Reynolds enjoys a good throwback, whether it's ALF, Biker Mice From Mars, or an awkward nude scene.

