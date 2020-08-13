Ryan Reynolds launches gag streaming platform that only streams 2003's Foolproof

If you love Foolproof, this is the streaming platform for you.

Ryan Reynolds has a foolproof plan to promote Mint Mobile: Mint Mobile+.

"Every tech company needs a streaming service," the Deadpool and 6 Underground actor wrote on Twitter. "So… introducing Mint Mobile+. The world’s most affordable streaming service!"

In the grand tradition of adding a plus sign to company names for the title of their streaming services, Reynolds and Mint Mobile did the same for this new destination. On the plus side? It's free. Downside? It only streams Foolproof, Reynolds' 2003 movie co-starring Kristin Booth.

It may look like it streams other things besides Foolproof, but that's just a trick of the site making the crime-thriller look like more rom-coms, comedies, dramas, and the like. Virtually everything you click on will pop up a video player with the hour-and-a-half-long movie.

"Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile+ should probably be shut down by the weekend," Reynolds tweeted later. "We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless…" So, get all your Foolproof love in while you can.

