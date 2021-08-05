Ryan Reynolds says Disney passed on his Deadpool-Bambi crossover pitch

Reynolds had a different idea in mind instead of that Deadpool-Korg bit.

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool finally broke into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he appeared next to Taika Waititi's Korg in a promo for the actors' new movie Free Guy. It turns out that crossover only happened because Disney did not go for an earlier idea.

In an interview with IGN, Reynolds says they originally wanted to do something with Deadpool and the hunter who shot Bambi's mother.

"I wanted to do a short film of Deadpool interrogating the hunter who killed Bambi's mom. But the whole gist of it is that Deadpool is actually just a huge fan," Reynolds said. "He's not interrogating — he just wants to know how he could be the most loathed Disney character in the history of Disney."

This was actually something Reynolds had mentioned on Instagram earlier this year when it was reported a third Deadpool would be coming from the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and it would be R rated.

"First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom," he wrote at the time.

Of course, the Mouse House didn't go for it. Definitely on brand for Deadpool, though.

"Disney was like, 'Well, I don't think that's ever going to happen,'" he recalls. However, they did like the Deadpool-Korg bit they wrote and pitched.

"My next call was to Taika and Taika was in," Reynolds said. "He's also in Free Guy so it wasn't that hard… Taika's an actual genius so I was thrilled to collaborate with him as this kind of character."

Bob's Burgers writers Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux are currently working on a new treatment for Deadpool 3. Maybe Reynolds' idea will end up there.