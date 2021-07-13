Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially enters the MCU — for a Free Guy teaser with Korg

It's official: Deadpool, by way of Ryan Reynolds, has finally entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's not in the way we were expecting.

The crossover comes by way of a promo for Free Guy, in which the Merc with the Mouth sets up his own online video channel to react to movie trailers. For the latest installment of this totally-fake-but-would-watch series, he brings on Korg from Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame to react to the Free Guy trailer.

It helps that Disney now owns 20th Century Studios (previously 20th Century Fox), the home of Deadpool and Free Guy, and that Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who returns to his motion-capture role of Korg for the promo, also stars in Free Guy with Reynolds.

"This is the third FIRST TIME I've ever worked with Ryan [Reynolds]," Waititi tweeted in jest, referring to their collaborations on Green Lantern and Free Guy.

Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy, stars Reynolds as Guy, a non-playable character (NPC) inside the world of a popular video game who becomes self-aware. When his non-programmed behavior attracts the attention of the game's coders, he has to defend his virtual home from being canceled by the game company's big boss (Waititi).

Jodie Comer also stars as Milly, a game coder who takes on the gunslinging avatar known as MolotovGirl inside the world of the game. Though, Korg mistakes her for Jodie Foster.

"I hope they don't fridge her," Deadpool exclaims, explaining to Korg that fridging is "the process of killing off or hurting a female character in order to motivate or torture the main character, also known as Deadpool 2. Thank you for asking."

A new Deadpool movie is officially being developed by Disney's Marvel Studios with screenwriters Lizzie and Wendy Molyneux of Bob's Burgers fame. So, who knows?! Maybe this promo will turn into a feature film.

On that note, here's Korg's official tips for getting into the MCU: "Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream, just sabotage all sorts of happiness in pursuit of that dream, climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you're never going to achieve that dream, and at that point check your emails. Maybe you'll get something from your agents saying Marvel wants to talk."

Watch the crossover event of the century in the promo event above.