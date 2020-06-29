Watch Ryan Reynolds troll Hugh Jackman by crashing a virtual X-Men cast reunion

X-Men type TV Show genre Animated

It may seem hard to believe since time feels broken during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it has been 20 whole years since the first X-Men movie changed superhero movies forever. Original stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart, and Famke Janssen got together on a Zoom call to celebrate the occasion, but then found some of the franchise's newest stars butting in.

First up was, of course, Ryan Reynolds. Just as so many of the X-Men's adventures are essentially manifestations of the long-running feud between Professor X and adversaries like Magneto, so too is this incident really only the latest installment in the ongoing feud between Jackman and Reynolds. The two of them temporarily paused their feud to work together for coronavirus relief, but Reynolds found a new way to troll his rival by bringing in other newer X-Men stars like Sophie Turner and James McAvoy.

"Oh, sorry, I thought this was the Game of Thrones reunion," Turner said.

"You know, Tyrion Lannister was in an X-Men movie..." Reynolds began, alluding to Peter Dinklage's role as Sentinels inventor Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

"Okay, bye!" Turner said as she logged off.

That triggered a wave of log-offs, as Berry went to join a possible James Bond reunion, Stewart excused himself for Star Trek, and McAvoy hilariously said he was needed for "a Split reunion." Leaving only, as usual, Jackman and Reynolds...until Liev Schreiber popped in briefly to make it a full-on X-Men Origins: Wolverine reunion.

