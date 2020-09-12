See Ryan Reynolds get coronavirus test as he returns to work on Netflix's Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds is getting back to work on Red Notice — and no, that's not a codename for Deadpool 3.

The Netflix action movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, is resuming filming after production was suspended in March due to COVID-19. Of course, with the pandemic still very much active, new health and safety measures are now required on set, including virus tests, and Reynolds documented his experience with the notorious nasal swab on social media.

"The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, alongside photos courtesy of his wife Blake Lively. "No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first."

Gadot also shared photos of her own test earlier this week, writing, "Getting ready to head back to the Red Notice set but prep looks a little different now. #stay safe."

Johnson, meanwhile, recently revealed that he and his family had tested positive for the virus, but have since recovered. "I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut," the actor said in an Instagram video, explaining that his wife Lauren and their two daughters had also contracted the virus. "We as a family are good, we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy."

He continued, “We are counting our blessings right now. We are well aware you don’t always get to the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends lose their parents to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving. We are counting our blessings, but we are good.” Johnson also urged fans to wear masks and practice extreme caution when interacting with others.

Red Notice stars Johnson, Gadot, and Reynolds as the world's greatest tracker, art thief, and con man, respectively. The action-comedy is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball) and will arrive on Netflix at a yet-to-be-disclosed date.

