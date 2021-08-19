Chris Hemsworth jokingly jabs Ryan Reynolds after he didn't get a Free Guy cameo

Free Guy (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

At its core, the hit movie Free Guy might be "about friendship," according to star Ryan Reynolds, but the actor's seemingly sweet statement has caused a comical rift among the superhero universe brotherhood.

"No worries mate, least I could do, BFFs," Hemsworth commented under Reynolds' initial post, which expressed gratitude for his friends "showing up" to support him on the set. Reynolds hilariously responded by telling Hemsworth that Evans "said you weren't 'camera ready,' whatever that means."

Ryan Reynolds; Chris Hemsworth Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth trade playful jabs over 'Free Guy' movie cameos. | Credit: 20th Century Studios; James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Free Guy director Shawn Levy previously told EW how the star-studded cameo list came together, with Evans boarding in-person, while Krasinski, Johnson, and Jackman lent their voices to smaller parts.

"I recall Chris being like, 'Well, I'm really busy, but if you can get me in and out in like 10 minutes, sure. Why not?'" Levy said. "Chris rolled up, we walked him right into his seat in front of the camera, shot him, hugged it out, and he was on his way in less than 10 [minutes]."

Free Guy — which debuted at No. 1 at the weekend box office amid sequel chatter — is now playing in theaters.

