Chris Hemsworth jokingly jabs Ryan Reynolds after he didn't get a Free Guy cameo
Thor actor playfully responds to Reynolds thanking his famous friends for appearing in the hit movie.
At its core, the hit movie Free Guy might be "about friendship," according to star Ryan Reynolds, but the actor's seemingly sweet statement has caused a comical rift among the superhero universe brotherhood.
After the Deadpool star took to Instagram to thank his famous friends — like Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and John Krasinski — for their cameo appearances in the new action-adventure film, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth chimed in with a playful jab about being left out of the production.
"No worries mate, least I could do, BFFs," Hemsworth commented under Reynolds' initial post, which expressed gratitude for his friends "showing up" to support him on the set. Reynolds hilariously responded by telling Hemsworth that Evans "said you weren't 'camera ready,' whatever that means."
Free Guy director Shawn Levy previously told EW how the star-studded cameo list came together, with Evans boarding in-person, while Krasinski, Johnson, and Jackman lent their voices to smaller parts.
"I recall Chris being like, 'Well, I'm really busy, but if you can get me in and out in like 10 minutes, sure. Why not?'" Levy said. "Chris rolled up, we walked him right into his seat in front of the camera, shot him, hugged it out, and he was on his way in less than 10 [minutes]."
Free Guy — which debuted at No. 1 at the weekend box office amid sequel chatter — is now playing in theaters.
