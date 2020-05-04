Reynolds also took a shot at the ill-fated movie in his recent commencement speech for his alma mater.

Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi joke they've never heard of their movie Green Lantern

The first rule of starring in Green Lantern: don't talk about starring in Green Lantern.

Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi did just that recently, when the 2011 movie was brought up. The duo are costarring in the upcoming film Free Guy, and were asked if this collaboration would make up for their last film together, the critically and commercially disappointing Green Lantern.

"What’s the project you’re talking about? I’ve never heard of it," Waititi cheekily told Total Film magazine. "Green... what?"

Of course, fans will never let either star forget they were in the film, which saw Waititi playing engineer Thomas Kalmaku opposite Reynolds' Hal Jordan. After his funny bit, the director and Oscar winner did address the ill-fated movie, and he took the criticism all in stride.

"That type of thing is great, because Ryan and I have both got a similar sense of humor in regards to things like that," he said. "I find it really funny that I did that film. The thing is, it’s like when people shy away from things, and they don’t want to admit they’ve done something, or they don’t ever reference it, I find it worse."

Waititi continued, saying, "When you can make fun of yourself, then everybody else understands: ‘Oh, we’re all in on the joke’. Because if you pretend it never happened, then it makes it kind of weird and uncomfortable for everyone."

But ultimately, the star had to make it clear: "I still don’t have any idea what that project is. I’m not entirely sure which one you’re talking about."

For Reynolds, not only had he never heard of the so-called Green Lantern, he professed had no idea who this "Taika Waititi" character was.

“I’ve never met him," Reynolds said about his costar.

"I still can’t quite figure out how we got him for this," he continued. "He just sort of said ‘yes’ right away."

As we all know, everything worked out for Reynolds. He met his now-wife Blake Lively while filming the movie, and he went on to star in the acclaimed Deadpool franchise.

The Green Lantern slander never ends, however, because when Reynolds delivered the commencement speech for his alma mater on Friday, he poked fun at the project again.

"Some of you might consider me successful. I don't know some of you might've seen Green Lantern, but I'll tell you this: empathy has gotten me so much more, so much farther," he quipped. "In not only my life but in my career."

During his address, Reynolds doled out more good advice, as well as free pizza for the students of Kitsilano Secondary School in Vancouver, Canada.

