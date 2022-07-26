The Gray Man wants to be your new favorite action franchise.

Netflix has set plans for both a sequel to the 2022 action-thriller, which starred Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, as well as a spin-off.

So far, Gosling will return for the sequel, as will directors Joe and Anthony Russo and screenwriter Stephen McFeely. Details on the separate spin-off are not currently known, only that it will explore a different element of the Gray Man universe and it will be written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the scribes behind Deadpool.

This all comes after The Gray Man debuted on Netflix as the streamer's No. 1 film in 92 countries.

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," the Russos said in a joint statement. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon."

Ryan Gosling Ryan Gosling in 'The Gray Man'

Based on the book series by author Mark Greaney, The Gray Man stars Gosling as the titular CIA operative who uncovers agency secrets and becomes target No. 1 of a psychopathic former colleague played by Evans.

Netflix and the Russos have been open about their plans to turn the concept into an expansive franchise from the jump. Joe Russo told Deadline in 2020, "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie."

Gosling recently told MTV News in an interview that, while he hasn't participated in a lot of recurring franchises, he would for The Gray Man, should it move forward with more. "This one is tough because there are nine books — I think there are. I will be a Gray Man if I do all of them," he said. "But I really like this character. I always wanted to make an action film. I grew up loving them. They are probably what made me love movies in the first place."

