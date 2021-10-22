Ryan Gosling to get all dolled up as Ken opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie movie

Hey, (Barbie) girl… Ryan Gosling is about to rock your Barbie world.

The La La Land and Blade Runner 2049 star is in negotiations to play Ken in Warner Bros'. upcoming Barbie movie, EW has learned. Margot Robbie is already attached to portray Barbie, and Greta Gerwig is directing.

Plot details are scarce, but Gosling would bring Barbie's iconic plastic boyfriend to life. Gerwig co-wrote the script with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach, so it seems likely to be an unconventional take on Mattel's classic doll line.

Ryan Gosling, Ken Doll Ryan Gosling, and Ken | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Mattel/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Gosling is an Oscar-nominated actor, and he's also long been an internet fave, with a popular meme turning him into a feminist icon with variations the catchphrase "Hey, girl" attached. That image could be used to subvert or deliberately play with the relationship between Barbie and Ken, two figures who have evolved with the times but have often come under scrutiny for the message they send to their target audience of young girls.

A live-action Barbie film has been in development for some years, initially at Sony. Before Robbie attached her name (and production company LuckyChap), Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway circled the title role.

Deadline Hollywood first reported Gosling's potential casting.