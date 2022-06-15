Ryan Gosling is a real-life Ken doll with abs in first character photo from Barbie movie

Ryan Gosling has traded in his rugged on-screen persona for a spray tan and denim.

The actor's jaw-dropping transformation is on full display in a new image from his upcoming film Barbie, in which the actor plays Ken.

The bold pink still was released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday, marking the second image shared from the highly anticipated production, with the first being a colorful shot of Robbie in Barbie's pink convertible.

The Greta Gerwig-directed production stars Margot Robbie as the titular toy icon and was written by Gerwig and her partner/frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach.

America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, and Kate McKinnon also star in the comedy.

Liu previously discussed his... hairless approach to his portrayal, a method that by the looks of the photo, Gosling seems to have adopted as well.

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.(2)

"Waxing has been an education, to say the least," he told The Independent. "It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis."

Few details have been released regarding the plot and which additional characters from the Barbie collection are set to appear.

Barbie is set to open on July 21, 2023.

