Ryan Gosling reportedly in talks to reunite with Margot Robbie on new Ocean's Eleven movie

The Barbie actor is looking to bring his Ken-ergy to the popular heist franchise.

Come on, Barbie, let's go party… again.

Ryan Gosling is in talks to join Margot Robbie in a new Ocean's Eleven film for Warner Bros., according to Puck and The Hollywood Reporter. The project would see the duo reteam after playing Ken and Barbie in Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated Barbie movie, which is due in theaters next year.

Warner Bros. is eyeing a 2023 production start for the Ocean's movie, which is not officially greenlit yet. It's set to be directed by Jay Roach, with Robbie producing alongside Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham. Roach and Robbie previously collaborated on 2019's Bombshell, for which she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch, and LuckyChap's Josey McNamara are on board as executive producers.

Ryan Gosling Ryan Gosling | Credit: Maria Moratti/Contigo/Getty Images

Plot details have so far been kept under lock and key, but it is known that Carrie Solomon penned the script, and the film is set in 1960s Europe. It's unclear if Robbie and Gosling would play friends or foes, but heist shenanigans are sure to ensue.

News of this latest Ocean's entry, which is currently untitled, comes four years after the female-led spin-off Ocean's Eight. That film centered on Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), younger sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney). Danny, of course, featured in the sophisticated capers of Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004), and Ocean's Thirteen (2007). Those films, which were all directed by Steven Soderbergh, re-imagined the 1960 Rat Pack movie of the same name. All three installments also starred Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy García, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, and more.

Gosling, who most recently starred in Netflix's The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, has several other screen projects in the works. He's set to star in David Leitch's The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt and Universal Pictures' reimagining of the classic monster flick Wolfman, among others.