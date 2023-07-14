The 15 best Ryan Gosling roles

Stephen Meyers, The Ides of March (2011)

As you would expect, Gosling is impossibly charming as Stephen Meyers — an optimistic junior campaign manager for Governor of Pennsylvania Mike Morris (George Clooney) in The Ides of March. (Apparently, there is not a single actor Gosling doesn't have chemistry with — in this case, it's Evan Rachel Wood, who plays an intern Meyers has a dalliance with.) But the wit and eagerness that make Meyers so attractive belie a character weakness that could lead to his downfall. Ultimately, it's Meyers' idealistic perspective on morals and ethics that brings the character to his knees. After several rude awakenings about the impossibility of playing fair in politics, Meyers' tendency to be easily manipulated becomes his own tendency to manipulate, and we see Gosling push the naive character into corruption with reckless impulsivity and calculated resentment — a potent combination that reminded audiences of his incredible range in a stunning year for Gosling that included Drive and Crazy, Stupid, Love.