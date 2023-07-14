The 15 best Ryan Gosling roles
Unless you've been living off the grid for most of the 21st century, chances are you've heard of talented actor, dreamy hunk, and Canadian icon Ryan Gosling.
With a diverse resume including romantic dramas The Notebook and Crazy, Stupid, Love, action flicks Drive and The Gray Man, and critical darlings Lars and the Real Girl, and The Believer, the two-time Academy Award nominee (for La La Land and Half Nelson) is next bringing his "Kenergy" to Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie, in theaters July 21.
Ahead of that fantastic life in plastic, here's EW's list of the 15 best Ryan Gosling roles.
Sean Hanlon, Breaker High (1997-1998)
This teen dramedy features a gangly, teenage Gosling in his first series-regular role after The Mickey Mouse Club. The actor starred on the Canadian show (which also aired on UPN as part of its weekday afternoon block) as nerdy, talkative Sean Hanlon. But despite his adolescent awkwardness, Gosling's inherent charm (and incredible '90s hair) gives the character a confident, natural energy that makes revisiting this Y2K throwback a delight.
Dean Pereira, Blue Valentine (2010)
Hopeless romantic Dean Pereira (Gosling) navigates the tumultuous ups and downs of marriage as he battles alcoholism, aggression, and desperate, doomed love in the bittersweet film Blue Valentine. Early in their courtship, a giddy Dean sweetly serenades Cindy (Michelle Williams) on the ukulele with an old-timey version of "You Always Hurt the Ones You Love," foreshadowing the inevitable. Gosling demands attention every second he's on screen, inviting viewers to take part in Dean's deep joy — and pain.
Jacob Palmer, Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Crazy, Stupid, Love features Gosling at perhaps his funniest, starring as Jacob Palmer, an almost-caricature of the worst-of-the-worst Cool Guy: an irredeemably conceited, chauvinistic playboy (with impeccable style) who forcibly teaches depressed, divorced dad Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) how to pick up women in an attempt to make his ex-wife (Julianne Moore) jealous. When smooth talker Jacob falls for fiery Hannah (Emma Stone), the Cool Guy persona fades ever so slightly, allowing for his vulnerable, silly side to shine through. Jacob is genuinely endearing when he lets his guard down, ultimately winning over Hannah — and any viewer with a pulse.
Driver, Drive (2011)
Though he's since taken on more stoic and dangerous roles, Drive was one of Gosling's first (and arguably most famous) of those endeavors. His no-name character — referred to only as "Driver" — is a guarded, mysterious man of very few words who moonlights as a getaway driver. As Driver navigates increasingly high-stakes situations (and falls in love with a single mom played by Carey Mulligan) Gosling says next to nothing, relying on his eyes and body language to convey the depths of his nameless chauffeur. Drive is dazzling, tense, and gritty; the same can be said for Gosling's performance in it.
Willy Beachum, Fracture (2007)
Just 27 years old at the film's release, Gosling could easily have been dwarfed by powerhouse costar Anthony Hopkins in this psychological crime thriller. Instead, the young actor's promising (yet underprepared) deputy attorney Willy Beachum — who is charged with prosecuting Hopkins' Ted Crawford for the attempted murder of his wife — proves a scrappy, wily, and worthy adversary. The dynamic, competitive rapport between Gosling and Hopkins drives Fracture, with the former's talent for injecting credible humor into the dramatic (as well as a sweet Southern twang) on full display.
Dan Dunne, Half Nelson (2006)
After being branded a heartthrob in The Notebook, Gosling followed up the blockbuster with a nuanced, almost painfully raw performance in the heartbreaking drama Half Nelson. As Dan Dunne, an inner-city schoolteacher who forms an unlikely friendship with his student after she discovers his drug addiction, Gosling is tasked with conveying a damaged man's wounded outer shell and emotional exhaustion with a fierce expressiveness that radiates through his gestures, his face, his posture, and his voice. It's no surprise it garnered him his first Oscar nomination.
Sebastian, La La Land (2016)
It's also no surprise that La La Land nabbed Gosling his second Oscar nod — and not just because of his undeniable chemistry with three-time costar Emma Stone. Gosling spent months learning how to play the piano in order to authentically portray struggling jazz musician Sebastian. And even while singing and dancing, the actor brings a realistic humanity to his character. Hilarious and charming, Seb is impossible not to fall for, despite his complex and deeply rooted flaws. Gosling's performance encapsulates that kind of achy love you reserve for the people you want to hug and shake by the shoulders at the same time.
Lars Lindstrom, Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
It only takes a few minutes to realize your heart is full of compassion and empathy for Gosling's Lars Lindstrom. Sweet, socially awkward, and painfully shy, Lars lives in his brother's garage and struggles with guilt surrounding his mother's death. But when he announces there's a new woman named Bianca in his life, Lars starts to come out of his shell. Though she's not the real deal, those around him do their best to support Lars as he works through his childhood trauma via his relationship with Bianca the sex doll. If you're looking to see a softer side of Gosling (but with a little less rain than The Notebook), Lars and the Real Girl is a beautiful, heartfelt pivot from the brassy characters he usually plays.
Henry Lethem, Stay (2005)
Ewan McGregor headlines this thriller as psychiatrist Sam Foster, but it's Gosling who steals the show as Sam's increasingly hopeless patient, a college student named Henry who struggles with depression and paranoia. Diving into darker territory, Gosling grounds his performance as an unsettled, volatile man battling mental illness — even as the film veers into the surreal, with Sam unclear as to where he stops and Henry begins.
Danny Balint, The Believer (2001)
If you've never heard of The Believer, you're not alone. This 2001 drama flew under the radar, despite a captivating performance from Gosling in his first lead film role. As Danny Balint, a young Jewish man who develops a fervent anti-Semitic philosophy, Gosling delicately balances playing both an impassioned, aggressive young adult and an impressionable, wounded kid. It's a prime, early example of Gosling's incredible ability to draw sympathy for the many contradicting layers his characters often exhibit.
Jared Vennett, The Big Short (2015)
Sporting a dyed perm and brown eye contacts, Gosling is nearly unrecognizable in The Big Short as insufferable banker Jared Vennett. Condescending, elitist, racist, sexist, and with no obvious redeeming qualities, the complete one-dimensionality of the character is a far cry from Gosling's typically highly nuanced roles; it is perhaps his only unredeemable character on this list. The fun Gosling has playing Vennett is conspicuous, which enhances the caricaturish qualities of the role — his ability to make audiences loathe and laugh at him is just as impressive as his ability to make them swoon and cry.
Stephen Meyers, The Ides of March (2011)
As you would expect, Gosling is impossibly charming as Stephen Meyers — an optimistic junior campaign manager for Governor of Pennsylvania Mike Morris (George Clooney) in The Ides of March. (Apparently, there is not a single actor Gosling doesn't have chemistry with — in this case, it's Evan Rachel Wood, who plays an intern Meyers has a dalliance with.) But the wit and eagerness that make Meyers so attractive belie a character weakness that could lead to his downfall. Ultimately, it's Meyers' idealistic perspective on morals and ethics that brings the character to his knees. After several rude awakenings about the impossibility of playing fair in politics, Meyers' tendency to be easily manipulated becomes his own tendency to manipulate, and we see Gosling push the naive character into corruption with reckless impulsivity and calculated resentment — a potent combination that reminded audiences of his incredible range in a stunning year for Gosling that included Drive and Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Holland March, The Nice Guys (2016)
This action-comedy presents a delightful, lesser-seen iteration of Gosling: the bumbling goofball. Set in the 1970s, The Nice Guys stars Gosling as down-on-his-luck private eye Holland March, who reluctantly teams up with an enforcer (Russell Crowe) to search for a missing girl and look into the mysterious death of an adult film star. Gosling's March is completely unprepared in almost every scenario — constantly stumbling into harm's way, and literally getting caught with his pants down. After seeing so much cool from Gosling in other projects, it's a joy to watch him lean heavily into physical comedy and the endearing plight of someone who seems utterly incapable of tact, balance, and common sense.
Noah, The Notebook (2004)
Whether or not you enjoy this wildly famous romance, you can't deny Gosling is enchanting as Noah, a witty, tenacious blue collar worker who falls irrevocably in love with stubborn, radiant socialite Allie (Rachel McAdams). We see Noah evolve from a reckless, confident flirt (hanging one-handed from a Ferris wheel as he calmly terrifies Allie into going out with him) to a reticent, solitary man spending years building a house and growing out his facial hair — and, finally, a impassioned, heartbroken lover pouring his heart out to Allie in the rain. The Notebook's status as a cultural phenomenon — winning 'Best Kiss' at the MTV Movie Awards — is due in no small part to Gosling's ability to make Noah lovable at both his best and his worst.
Luke Glanton, The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
As Luke Glanton, a motorcycle stunt rider who begins robbing banks to support his lover and their baby, Gosling is supremely watchable — simultaneously dry and magnetic, menacing and gentle, silent and deafeningly loud. With insuppressible criminal tendencies, and growing more and more frantic to provide for his young son, The Place Beyond the Pines' Luke throws himself headfirst into catastrophe. Though he's impressive when scheming and pleading, Luke engages in long bouts of sullen wordlessness, wherein Gosling does worlds of emotional work with just a glance, making it hard to look anywhere but at him. Amid a stacked cast (Bradley Cooper, Mahershala Ali, Ben Mendelsohn, the late Ray Liotta, and Gosling's real-life partner Eva Mendes), Gosling's ability to pull empathy from his audience is maybe at its strongest in this film.
BONUS: Jamie Leary, Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1995)
If you were to take a look at season 5, episode 3 of '90s horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark?, titled "The Tale of Station 109.1," you'd see a charismatic 15-year-old Gosling in his very first onscreen role, playing a snarky suburban teen irritated and amused by his morbid younger brother, whom he eventually helps rescue from a delightfully vindictive Gilbert Gottfried. The episode is more silly than scary, and the writing is hammy, but it's an entertaining watch, knowing now what that baby-faced Gosling would go on to do.
