Ryan Gosling heading back to space in new astronaut film from Phil Lord and Chris Miller

Gosling will star in an adaptation of The Martian author Andy Weir's upcoming novel Project Hail Mary.

Ryan Gosling is boldly going where he's gone once before, but this time with Phil Lord and Chris Miller at the helm.

EW has confirmed that Lord and Miller will direct the First Man actor in the film adaptation of a forthcoming novel from The Martian author Andy Weir. Gosling will once again play an astronaut in the film, which is set up at MGM with Little Women's Amy Pascal producing. Variety first reported the news.

Gosling and Weir will also produce alongside Ken Kao and Aditya Sood, president of film at Lord and Miller's production company, who previously produced The Martian.

The new film was first announced with Gosling attached in March. The story reportedly centers on a lone astronaut on a spaceship who is trying to save the planet. Random House is set to publish the novel, currently known as Project Hail Mary, in spring 2021.

In 2017, Lord and Miller also signed on to direct a film adaptation of Weir's novel Artemis, a heist story set on the moon. The pair have not directed a film since they were fired from Solo: A Star Wars Story, but are producing the upcoming animated movie Connected, currently scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 23.