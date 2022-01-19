The actress goes deep on a haunting moment that blurs the lines between black and white.

Ruth Negga describes the trajectory of Clare, her captivating character in director Rebecca Hall's Passing, as a "homecoming." Returning to Harlem Renaissance-era New York City but hiding in plain sight as a white housewife, Clare is decidedly in-between. There's an early scene in which she reconnects with her old friend Irene (Tessa Thompson), who is also light-skinned but positions herself among the city's Black intelligentsia. Clare clues her in on what she's been up to by inviting Irene to her hotel room to meet her insolent white husband, John (Alexander Skarsgård), whom she coaxes into revealing his "silly" nickname for her: a short version of the worst, most anti-Black slur there is. Not only does this racist not know he's hosting a Black woman in his suite, he's also clueless to the fact that he's married to one.

Discussing the reactions she's heard to the provocative scene from the film adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel, Negga, 40, says, "Everyone was like, 'Was it really uncomfortable to film?' I was like, 'No.' Then I'm thinking, 'Why not?' It's not the actors that feel uncomfortable. I think we want to generate that in the viewer." Mission accomplished.

"Clare fascinated me and repelled me at the same time," says the Ethiopian-Irish actress, an Oscar nominee for 2016's Loving, "and I wanted to understand her." To Negga, Clare is brazenly "defining herself for herself," until she looks into her friend's concerned gaze and "she's seen—she's being witnessed — and it's painful." In that moment, Negga perfectly captures the film's complexity.

"This story is really bearing witness to an important part of American history, albeit one that has been purposely kept secret," says Negga. "Because if you acknowledge that people can pass, then you acknowledge that Jim Crow laws are folly and ridiculous and absurd."

She adds, "Passing doesn't make sense, but in my head it's cumbersome, to say the least, to live with a secret. At worst, it slowly kills you."

Negga understands that audiences will have varying reads on the film. "It nudges people internally in different ways, perhaps," she says. And via the "very democratic way" Netflix releases its films, Passing will available for viewers to dissect for years to come.

"All good art longs to linger," says Negga. "I think Passing will linger. I think it will stand the test of time."

