Ruth E. Carter's Oscar-worthy costumes celebrate 'pimp style' in Dolemite Is My Name

Having grown up in the ’70s with five brothers who browsed urban catalogs showcasing the dandiest fashions, Carter distinctly remembers the era she recreated for the film, the road to which wasn’t an easy stroll down memory lane.

“You need double-knit polyester, Qiana knit — that’s not a fabric you can just go to Jo Ann’s and then there it is in every color! We found a fabric store that had this in stock, but it was the stuff that nobody bought, so we had lime green gingham. What do you do with that?” she remembers with a laugh, adding that she also consulted looks by music acts like B.T. Express and Earth, Wind & Fire for inspiration. “I had to overdye the polyester so the texture would be there. When you see him in that pink hat with the cranberry suit, that’s a double knit fabric we overdyed. When you see the green coat Eddie puts on when he first creates this character, that’s a fabric we overdyed. We had to massage and work with the fabric until we had the right tone.”