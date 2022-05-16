"Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we're confident about continuing to make quality movies," says producer Anjul Nigam.

Rust producer is 'confident we'll be able to complete the movie' after investigation into fatal shooting

Anjul Nigam, a producer on the Western Rust with Alec Baldwin, expressed his confidence in finishing the movie after the investigation into the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins concludes.

"Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy," Nigam told The Hollywood Reporter at the Cannes marketplace, where he and Baldwin are shopping the film False Awakening, from their newly formed production banner, Persona Entertainment. "The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we're confident about continuing to make quality movies."

"We're confident we'll be able to complete the movie," he added.

EW reached out to representatives for Baldwin and Nigam.

The Santa Fe Country Sheriff's Department has been investigating the death of Hutchins, who was killed seven months ago when Baldwin reportedly fired what he believed to be a non-lethal prop gun on the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was also wounded by what turned out to be a live round. In an interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin insisted he didn't pull the gun's trigger. Authorities released photos and videos obtained from the investigation in April. Police have yet to reach a determination.

Halyna Hutchins 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021 in a shooting incident during production. | Credit: Fred Hayes/Getty Images

Matt Hutchins, Halyna's surviving husband, filed a wrongful death complaint against multiple crew members, including Baldwin, on behalf of himself and his 9-year-old son, Andros. The New Mexico Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau have also issued a citation of more than $136,000 to the Rust production.

As reported by THR, Nigam believes distributors will still be interested in their new film False Awakening despite the circumstances surrounding Rust. This is the first movie under Persona Entertainment.

The film is described as a psychological thriller, which will star Baldwin as a psychologist who helps the main character navigate sleepwalking episodes that begin to interfere with his life.