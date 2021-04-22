Russell Crowe says he's playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder Streaming Options

Russell Crowe and Samuel L. Jackson may soon have a few more things in common. For one thing, they'll both be in the MCU; for another, they'll both have played characters named Zeus.

Crowe has seemingly become the latest actor to spill the beans on Marvel: During an appearance on an Australian radio show on Thursday, the actor said he is playing Zeus — yes, the Olympian god Zeus — in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4," Crowe said at the close of the interview. "It's my last day of Zeus-ing about."

Russell Crowe, HERCULES Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Disney

Representatives for Crowe and Disney did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Deadline reported last month that Crowe had joined the cast of the Thor sequel, in a role described as a "fun cameo." The cast also includes Natalie Portman, returning as Jane Foster (who will become a female Thor), and Christian Bale, who will reportedly play the film's villain.

In Marvel comics, Zeus is the king of the Olympians, a group of characters inspired by Greek mythology, similar to Thor's Asgardians, which are drawn from Norse mythology. He's been known to fight against and alongside Thor, which should provide plenty of material for a potential film appearance.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi, is currently filming in Australia, and scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.

