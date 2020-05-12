Somebody has to go first.

And it might as well be Russell Crowe.

With some theaters starting to reopen across America, a road-rage thriller starring Crowe titled Unhinged (watch the trailer above) will be the first major film released in theaters post-pandemic shutdown.

Unhinged will open July 1 and comes from the independent production company Solstice Studios.

The film is billed as "a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we've all experienced — road rage — to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged."

The move comes as some states such as Texas are granting theaters permission to reopen, but with a reduced capacity. It's not yet clear if major markets will be open by the time Unhinged comes out. The studio's president and CEO, producer Mark Gill told Variety: “If there are places where density is a factor and theaters aren’t open, that’s okay. It might be that theaters are closed in New York City or Chicago or San Francisco, but less populated cities and suburbs will be open and we expect there to be a lot of pent-up demand ... things are moving in the direction of re-opening. It may be bumpy at times, but most people are taking steps to do this safely."

The second major release coming to theaters Christopher Nolan's maybe-it's-about-time-travel thriller Tenet, which opens two weeks after Unhinged on July 17, though it's not certain if that release date will be kept at this time.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.